Time running out to register for low-cost pet vaccine clinic

Pet owners have just a little more than a week to register for an upcoming low-cost pet vaccination clinic.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pet owners have just a little more than a week to register for an upcoming low-cost pet vaccination clinic.

The clinic, hosted by Jonesboro Animal Control and Northeast Arkansas for Animals, will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

To participate, owners must pre-register by Wednesday, Oct. 12, at noon. To pre-register, click here.

Dr. Laura Dacus, DVM, will provide rabies, canine 5 in 1, Bordetella, and feline 3 in 1 vaccines, as well as heartworm tests.

All vaccinations, except rabies, require owners to be low-income, disabled, elderly, unemployed, a U.S. veteran or active spouse, Arkansas State University student, a Jonesboro employee, or have a rescued animal.

Animals must not have seen a vet other than low cost in the past 12 months.

