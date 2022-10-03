Energy Alert
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/30/22)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 30th, 2022.

Pocahontas (Connor Baker TD)

Nominee #1 is Pocahontas. Connor Baker fights his way for the touchdown. He had 4 scores on offense and 3 interceptions on defense. The Redskins beat Gosnell 35-8 in the FFN Game of the Week to move to 4-1.

Nettleton (Maddox Hampton TD pass to Curtez Smith)

Nominee #2 is Nettleton. Maddox Hampton drops a dime, Curtez Smith makes a spectacular snag for a 32 yard touchdown. The Raiders beat Brookland 49-20 to move to 4-1.

Greene County Tech (Camden Farmer TD)

Our final nominee is Greene County Tech. Camden Farmer keeps it for the go ahead touchdown. The Golden Eagles beat Jacksonville 28 - 14 for their first 6A East victory.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN MONDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

You can vote starting Monday at 8am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school

