A-State men’s golf ties for fourth in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State men’s golf team totaled 5-over par 845 to tie for fourth at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invite that concluded Tuesday at Boulder Country Club.

With a total of 845, A-State ties for the 10th-best three-round total in program history. It marks the best three-round total since setting a program record of 814 at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in the 2020-21 season. Wyoming won the team title at 2-under par 838 while host Colorado was second at 1-under par 839. Rice was third at 3-over par 843 with A-State tied with Utah Valley for fourth.

Luka Naglic paced the Red Wolves as he tied for 11th individual at 1-under par 209. Naglic carded a final round 2-under par 68, one of his two rounds par or better in the event. Devyn Pappas was 1-under in the final round and totaled 2-over par 212 for the event to tie for 19th. Jack Madden tied for 33rd with a total of 214 (+4), Thomas Schmidt tied for 38th with a total of 215 (+5) and Jack Maxey tied for 43rd with a total of 216 (+6).

A-State returns to competition Monday with the first and second round of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational

Final Results

T4 Arkansas State 277-288-280=845 (+5)

T11 Luka Naglic 71-70-68=209 (-1)

T19 Devyn Pappas 69-74-69=212 (+2)

T33 Jack Madden 70-72-72=214 (+4)

T38 Thomas Schmidt 70-72-73=215 (+5)

T43 Jack Maxey 68-77-71=216 (+6)

