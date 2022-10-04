Energy Alert
A-State’s Kayla Thomas named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s soccer defender Kayla Thomas has been tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Thomas played all 90 minutes at center back helping A-State to its first shutout of a league opponent this season in a 1-0 victory Sunday at Georgia Southern. Thomas and the A-State defense cleared away nine corner kicks and allowed just three shots on goal in the match.

The Red Wolves (5-4-2, 3-1-0 Sun Belt) return to action Thursday at the A-State Soccer Park against Louisiana. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on ESPN+. For the latest on A-State women’s soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

