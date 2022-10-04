Energy Alert
Area chamber helping members apply for big awards

The Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce is helping its members enter to win big awards.
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce is helping its members enter to win big awards.

Multiple awards are being offered during National Small Business Week, and SRACC wants to help its members bring one home.

Applications are due soon.

Kari Hollis, executive director of the chamber, said there were many categories to apply for.

“There’s a person of the year, an exporter, young entrepreneur, small business development center, excellence in innovation award, minority-owned business, veteran-owned business, women-owned business, so there are quite a few categories,” said Hollis.

Hollis explained all chamber members should consider applying.

“We love our businesses here locally,” said Hollis. “We know they would qualify for an award of some kind. There are several different categories.”

To be eligible for one of the awards, you must have received some type of financial assistance from the SBA.

If you’re a chamber member interested in applying, contact SRACC through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

