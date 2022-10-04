Energy Alert
Arkansas’ upcoming road battle at BYU to be nationally televised

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Arkansas football’s week seven game at BYU on Saturday, Oct. 15 will kick at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on either ABC or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment.

The Razorbacks and Cougars (4-1) will meet for the first time.

This weekend, Arkansas travels to Starkville to face No. 23 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. CT on Oct. 8. The game will air on SEC Network. For ticket information, call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151 or click here.

