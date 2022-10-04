Energy Alert
Boil order issued for Pocahontas neighborhoods

Some residents of Pocahontas have been told to boil their water before consumption.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Some residents of Pocahontas have been told to boil their water before consumption.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil water order following a water main break.

The order affects those living from Concord Trail to Sweet Gum, including Mulberry Trail and Woodland Hills Circle.

Residents should boil all water before consuming.

