Boil order issued for Pocahontas neighborhoods

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Some residents of Pocahontas have been told to boil their water before consumption.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil water order following a water main break.

The order affects those living from Concord Trail to Sweet Gum, including Mulberry Trail and Woodland Hills Circle.

Residents should boil all water before consuming.

