Cold Front Later This Week

Not many changes with our forecast over the next couple of days. Cool mornings will be followed by comfortable afternoons. Plenty of sun expected, too! No rain in the forecast until a few showers next week. These don’t look widespread or a drought-busting rain. Highs get well into the 80s on Thursday before a dry cold front swings through on Thursday night. This front doesn’t have much moisture, but it will bring temperatures down for the weekend. Highs will go from the 80s to the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will go back down into the mid-40s.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.