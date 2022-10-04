Energy Alert
Construction begins on new sports complex

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - The Rivercrest School District has begun construction on a new sports complex which they hope will host more state tournaments.

The 5-million-dollar sports complex will be right next to the high school. Michael Cox, Rivercrest School District Superintendent hopes with all the upgrades they will be able to attract state tournaments in the future.

“We will be able to play after dark, and hopefully we might have a tournament here or something,” Cox said. “We made sure we got everything in place on the original scope of this work to be able to have a state tournament.”

The complex is going to include new baseball and softball fields along with a new concession stand and bleachers.

Cox said the project was a long time coming and what started as a 2-million-dollar project increased to 5 million dollars in part, due to the rise in construction cost.

Cox said he hopes the project will be finished in time for the new baseball/softball season this spring.

