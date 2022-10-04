Energy Alert
Deals, food, and more at city yard sale in Greene County

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re in the bargaining mood this weekend, then there’s an event in Marmaduke with your name on it.

The community will be holding a city-wide yard sale from Friday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 8. Each day begins at 7 a.m. and goes until whenever.

There will be sales all around town and at the city park. In addition, there will be plenty of food you can come and eat.

The event is sponsored by the Marmaduke Civic Organization.

If you need more information, you can call the Marmaduke City Hall at 870-597-2753.

