Game times announced for three A-State football games

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference road game against Southern Miss on Saturday, Oct. 15, will appear on ESPN+ with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff, the league office announced Monday.

Additionally, the Arkansas State Athletics department announced that the final two home games against UMass on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Troy on Saturday, Nov. 26, will kick off at 2:00 p.m. The TV designation for all remaining games will be announced as the season progresses. Game times are subject to changed based on TV selections.

A-State and Southern Miss are set to clash for the first time since a 2007 and 2008 home-and-home series concluded. Southern Miss leads the all-time series that dates back to 1960 with a 9-2 mark.

The Red Wolves have one game scheduled ahead of its outing at Southern Miss, facing James Madison Saturday, Oct. 8, in a game that will appear on NFL Network. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium. Every A-State football game can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 KFIN in the Northeast Arkansas area.

