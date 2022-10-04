Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

GR8 JOB: Pocahontas Mayor honored with prestigious award

Mayor Keith Sutton, Mayor of the Year from the Arkansas Association of Chief of Police
Mayor Keith Sutton, Mayor of the Year from the Arkansas Association of Chief of Police(City of Pocahontas, Mayor's Office)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas mayor has been honored with the title Mayor of the Year.

Mayor Keith Sutton of Pocahontas was awarded the prestigious title by the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police.

Police Chief David Edington said he received an email asking for nominations for the major award and felt that Mayor Sutton had earned the title.

Region 8 News sat down with the mayor to discuss the award.

He said it’s humbling.

“I didn’t know how to take it until that moment that we walked in down there, then I seen how big of a deal it was,” said Mayor Sutton. “It’s a high honor.”

Sutton said as a native of Randolph County, it’s a big thing for the area.

“I look forward every morning to getting up and doing something different and making Pocahontas grow. You know, we’ve got our new trash truck, we’ve upgraded all our equipment in the street department. We’re thriving right now, and I want to continue that,” said Mayor Sutton. “It means a lot to me. I love the City of Pocahontas.”

Sutton stressed the award would not have been possible without the support of the community and the city’s employees.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63.
Coroner called to Highway 63 crash, victim identified
White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek...
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Police arrested 27-year-old Blake Glover Thursday on six counts of raping a child.
Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times
White County man dies in head-on collision

Latest News

Cross County Library adds “seed library” to its collection.
Northeast Arkansas library adds unique section
AR growing health crisis, overdose deaths rise during pandemic
A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63.
Coroner called to Highway 63 crash, victim identified
The Jonesboro Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1,700 block of Irby Street,...
Police responding to shooting, one person hurt