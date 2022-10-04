GR8 JOB: Pocahontas Mayor honored with prestigious award

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas mayor has been honored with the title Mayor of the Year.

Mayor Keith Sutton of Pocahontas was awarded the prestigious title by the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police.

Police Chief David Edington said he received an email asking for nominations for the major award and felt that Mayor Sutton had earned the title.

Region 8 News sat down with the mayor to discuss the award.

He said it’s humbling.

“I didn’t know how to take it until that moment that we walked in down there, then I seen how big of a deal it was,” said Mayor Sutton. “It’s a high honor.”

Sutton said as a native of Randolph County, it’s a big thing for the area.

“I look forward every morning to getting up and doing something different and making Pocahontas grow. You know, we’ve got our new trash truck, we’ve upgraded all our equipment in the street department. We’re thriving right now, and I want to continue that,” said Mayor Sutton. “It means a lot to me. I love the City of Pocahontas.”

Sutton stressed the award would not have been possible without the support of the community and the city’s employees.

