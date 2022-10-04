Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says

FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch...
FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch party on May 23, 2022, at the Foundry restaurant in Athens, Ga. According to a new report published late Monday, Oct. 3 Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009 The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and threatened to sue.(AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.

The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker dated five days after the abortion receipt.

The woman said Walker encouraged her to end the pregnancy, saying that the time wasn’t right for a baby, The Daily Beast reported.

In a statement, Walker said he would file a lawsuit against the news outlet on Tuesday morning.

“This is a flat-out lie — and I deny this in the strongest terms possible,” he wrote.

Matt Fuller, the politics editor for The Daily Beast, tweeted in response: “I can tell you we stand behind every word and feel very solid about the story.”

Later Monday night, Walker appeared on Sean Hannity’s program on Fox News, where Walker was asked if he recalled sending a $700 check to a girlfriend.

“Well, I sent money to a lot of people,” he said. “I give money to people all the time because I’m always helping people. I believe in being generous. God has blessed me. I want to bless others.”

The allegation against Walker is the latest in a series of stories about the football legend’s past that has rocked the first-time candidate’s campaign in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. Earlier this year, Walker acknowledged reports that he had three children he had not previously talked about publicly.

Walker has often boasted of his work helping service members and veterans struggling with mental health. Yet The Associated Press reported in May that various records showed he overstated his role in a for-profit program that is alleged to have preyed upon veterans and service members while defrauding the government.

The AP also has reported that a review of public records detailed accusations that Walker repeatedly threatened his ex-wife’s life, exaggerated claims of financial success and alarmed business associates with unpredictable behavior. Walker himself has at times discussed his long struggle with mental illness.

As a Senate hopeful, Walker has supported a national ban on abortions with no exceptions for cases involving rape, incest or a woman’s health being at risk — particularly notable at a time when Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court and Democrats in Congress have been discussing codifying abortion rights into federal law.

“I’m for life,” Walker has said repeatedly as he campaigns. When asked about whether he’d allow for any exceptions, he has said there are “no excuses” for the procedure.

As the Republican nominee, Walker has sidestepped many questions about his earlier support for a national abortion ban, instead trying to turn the issue against his Democratic rival, Sen. Raphael Warnock, who supports abortion rights. Walker often characterizes abortion as “a woman killing her baby” and says he doesn’t understand how Warnock, a Baptist pastor, can support the procedure being legal.

Campaigning in Dunwoody, an Atlanta suburb, on Monday night, Warnock stressed his support for abortion rights.

“I have a profound reverence for life. I have a deep and abiding respect for choice. I believe a patient’s room is too small and cramped a space for a woman, her doctor and the United States government,” he said, emphasizing Walker’s support for a national ban.

Warnock was dismissive when told of The Daily Beast story and when asked whether it might affect the outcome in Georgia. “I’ll let the pundits decide,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63.
Coroner called to Highway 63 crash, victim identified
White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek...
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Police said that suspect, identified as Anthony Caplinger, is armed with a small handgun and...
Manhunt underway for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Police arrested 27-year-old Blake Glover Thursday on six counts of raping a child.
Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times

Latest News

Nonprofit wanting to expand to help more domestic violence victims
Local nonprofit purchases safe house for domestic violence victims
Police investigate deadly shooting on Irby Street in Jonesboro.
Police investigate deadly shooting
Jonesboro police dispatch confirmed the fire was at a home in the 800-block of Richsmith Lane...
No one hurt in ‘fully-involved’ house fire, origin of fire revealed
Police said that suspect, identified as Anthony Caplinger, is armed with a small handgun and...
Manhunt underway for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’