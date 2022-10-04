Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial

FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones returned to a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday but is not expected to retake the stand in his defamation trial, as a jury decides how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Jones was initially expected to be a defense witness Wednesday as his lawyer begins presenting a case that damages to the families of eight shooting victims and an FBI agent should be minimal.

But his attorney indicated Jones would head home instead and the defense would call no witnesses.

Francine Wheeler, the mother of 6-year-old victim Ben Wheeler, was the first of three Sandy Hook family members to take the stand Tuesday as the plaintiffs wrapped up their presentation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
Police said that suspect, identified as Anthony Caplinger, is armed with a small handgun and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt taken into custody
Police investigate deadly shooting on Irby Street in Jonesboro.
Police identify victim in fatal shooting
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek...
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek

Latest News

Fire Marshal Dennis Hamlett said they got a call at 4:15 p.m. about the fire on the 500-block...
Crews responding to house fire
The "Osceola Harbor" as locals call it, where you can see how low the levels are as the sand is...
Low levels along Mississippi River cause headaches for businesses
A look at the space where Rivercrest School District is building new baseball and softball...
Construction begins on new sports complex
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies