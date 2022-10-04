Nettleton wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/30/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 30th, 2022.

3,329 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page. Nettleton (1,656) beat Pocahontas (1,226) by 430 votes, Greene County Tech (447) was 3rd.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate to the Nettleton booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

