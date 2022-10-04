Energy Alert
Northeast Arkansas library adds unique section

Cross County Library adds “seed library” to its collection.
Cross County Library adds "seed library" to its collection.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County Library added a “seed library” to its collection.

When at the library, patrons can grab several kinds of seeds to plant in their gardens.

The seeds are free with options such as okras, corn, lettuce, basil, and more.

“Many thanks to Whit Smith for making this project a reality with help from the Woodruff County Library,” said Cross County Library.

