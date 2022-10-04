Northeast Arkansas library adds unique section

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County Library added a “seed library” to its collection.

When at the library, patrons can grab several kinds of seeds to plant in their gardens.

The seeds are free with options such as okras, corn, lettuce, basil, and more.

“Many thanks to Whit Smith for making this project a reality with help from the Woodruff County Library,” said Cross County Library.

