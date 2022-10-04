Oct. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Not many changes with our forecast over the next couple of days. Cool mornings will be followed by comfortable afternoons. Plenty of sun expected, too!

No rain in the forecast until a few showers next week. These don’t look widespread or a drought-busting rain.

Highs get well into the 80s on Thursday before a dry cold front swings through on Thursday night. This front doesn’t have much moisture, but it will bring temperatures down for the weekend.

Highs will go from the 80s to the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will go back down into the mid-40s.

News Headlines

A man who multiple police agencies had been searching for after they said he ran from police has been caught.

Jonesboro police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left a male dead.

A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime.

The sheriff of Scott County, Arkansas, said he plans to fight the charges against him. Randy Shores talked with 40/29′s Brett Rains after he and Omar Gonzalez, a former Waldron police officer, were arrested and charged after the arrest of a man in February 2022.

