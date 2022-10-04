Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police responding to shooting, one person hurt

The Jonesboro Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1,700 block of Irby Street,...
The Jonesboro Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1,700 block of Irby Street, north of Highland off Nettleton.(Source: MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are responding to a shooting in which one person was hurt.

The Jonesboro Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1,700 block of Irby Street, north of Highland off Nettleton.

Officers are currently searching for a suspect and the victim’s condition is unknown.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63.
Coroner called to Highway 63 crash, victim identified
White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek...
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Police arrested 27-year-old Blake Glover Thursday on six counts of raping a child.
Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times
White County man dies in head-on collision

Latest News

Cross County Library adds “seed library” to its collection.
Northeast Arkansas library adds unique section
AR growing health crisis, overdose deaths rise during pandemic
A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63.
Coroner called to Highway 63 crash, victim identified
Mayor Keith Sutton, Mayor of the Year from the Arkansas Association of Chief of Police
GR8 JOB: Pocahontas Mayor honored with prestigious award