Police responding to shooting, one person hurt

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are responding to a shooting in which one person was hurt.

The Jonesboro Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1,700 block of Irby Street, north of Highland off Nettleton.

Officers are currently searching for a suspect and the victim’s condition is unknown.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

