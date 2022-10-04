Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Poplar Bluff man arrested on charges of child molestation, child endangerment

In Butler County, 57-year-old Michael Haga was arrested yesterday on first degree child molestation charges
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man has been arrested for child molestation.

According to a press release from Chief Deputy Wesley Popp, 57-year-old Michael Duane Haga of Poplar Bluff has been charged in connection to an incident from September 2022.

Haga allegedly touched a child under the age of 14 in inappropriate ways.

He’s been charged with first degree child molestation as well as child endangerment.

He’s been lodged at the Butler County Justice Center and his bond has been set at $250,000.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
Police said that suspect, identified as Anthony Caplinger, is armed with a small handgun and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt taken into custody
Police investigate deadly shooting on Irby Street in Jonesboro.
Police identify victim in fatal shooting
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek...
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek

Latest News

Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 10/4/22 press conference pt 2 (pre James Madison)
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 10/4/22 press conference pt 1 (pre James Madison)
Arkansas State RB
Red Wolves Raw: Johnnie Lang 10/4/22 press conference (pre James Madison)
Entergy Arkansas said the 250-megawatt facility located on Highway 61 near Osceola would be its...
New solar facility coming to Mississippi County
Fire Marshal Dennis Hamlett said they got a call at 4:15 p.m. about the fire on the 500-block...
Crews responding to house fire