Pujols hits 703rd home run, passes Babe Ruth for 2nd in RBIs

Fans celebrate with St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols as he heads to the dugout after he hit...
Fans celebrate with St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols as he heads to the dugout after he hit home run No. 703 in his career during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs.

The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. It was Pujols’ 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark.

The drive gave Pujols 2,216 RBIs, passing Ruth on the all-time list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.

Pujols has 24 home runs this season and is one of four players in major league history with 700, joining Barry Bonds (762), Aaron (755) and Ruth (714).

Pujols had been hitless in eight career at-bats against Keller.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

