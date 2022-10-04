Energy Alert
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina

For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?

An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million.

The 12,000-square foot castle is on three lots surrounded by nearly an acre and a half of shoreline.

Allen Tate Realtors said the current property owner lives in Germany but dreamed of completing the castle as a retreat for his family.

He has invested more than $1.6 million in the exterior of the home over the last decade, but the interior has never been completed.

The home has space available for up to 9 bedrooms and 8 baths. It also features a gazebo, an earth-incapsulated wine cellar and a grand staircase made of $60,000 worth of stone leading down to the lake.

For more information about the Castle on Keowee, contact Allen Tate broker-in-charge Clay Vassey.

