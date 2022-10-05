Energy Alert
Cardinals Wild Card Series | Times and where to watch

Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius, left, is safe at first on a bunt single as St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos is unable to make a play during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced the start times for its best-of-three series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

All games will be held at Busch Stadium and gates will open two and half hours before the first pitch.

Game 1 on Friday will be at 1:07 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ABC.

Game 2 on Saturday will begin at 7:37 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

The potential winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday would start either at 6:07 p.m., 6:37 p.m., or 7:37 p.m. and would be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

