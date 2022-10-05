Trending Cooler For the Weekend

No big changes to the forecast as we stay quiet and dry. We do trend cooler this weekend as highs reach the 60s and 70s. Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-80s. Still no rain in the forecast until a few showers next week. Most of Region 8′s counties are now under a burn ban and the wildfire danger remains high. A dry cold front swings through tonight. Fire danger may rise even higher behind the front as the wind picks up. Overnight lows will go back down into the mid-40s starting Saturday morning. Our next best chance of rain isn’t until Wednesday night into Thursday.

