Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Trending Cooler For the Weekend

October 6th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

No big changes to the forecast as we stay quiet and dry. We do trend cooler this weekend as highs reach the 60s and 70s. Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-80s. Still no rain in the forecast until a few showers next week. Most of Region 8′s counties are now under a burn ban and the wildfire danger remains high. A dry cold front swings through tonight. Fire danger may rise even higher behind the front as the wind picks up. Overnight lows will go back down into the mid-40s starting Saturday morning. Our next best chance of rain isn’t until Wednesday night into Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2308 East Matthews
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, United States District Judge James Moody, Jr. sentenced 49-year-old Brandi...
Woman sentenced to prison for misusing veteran husband’s disability funds
Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting on...
One injured in shooting
The "Osceola Harbor" as locals call it, where you can see how low the levels are as the sand is...
Low levels along Mississippi River cause headaches for businesses
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

Crews working to rebuild the Monette Manor. They are in the process of pouring out concrete...
Optimism grows as construction starts on new nursing home
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (10/5)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (10/5)
Burn bans increase amid dry conditions
Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (10/5/2022)
Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (10/5/2022)