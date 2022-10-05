Energy Alert
Evening Shade under boil order

The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for Evening Shade.
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for Evening Shade.(WALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for Evening Shade.

The order affects all those serviced by the town’s water system.

According to the ADH, contamination was found in the water tank. It did not identify the contaminant.

Residents should boil water for at least one minute before using for drinking or cooking. Ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.

