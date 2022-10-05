Fun with Otto the Otter at area library

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Library had a special visitor on Tuesday for storytime.

Colbie Jones with Keeping Arkansas Beautiful stopped by on Oct. 4 and taught kids about the importance of litter prevention and recycling.

Jones read “Otto the Otter and the Great Arkansas Mystery” by Ron Wolfe and passed out activity books. The Lawrence County Library said activity books from Keep Arkansas Beautiful are still available at the library.

The Great Arkansas Cleanup is KAB’s annual fall cleanup initiative that started Sept. 1 and runs until Oct. 31. To learn more about the annual cleanup, click here.

(Lawrence County Library)

