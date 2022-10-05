Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hospital chain says ‘IT security issue’ disrupts operations

A major nonprofit health system with 140 hospitals in 21 states, CommonSpirit Health, is...
A major nonprofit health system with 140 hospitals in 21 states, CommonSpirit Health, is reporting an “IT security issue” that has disrupted operations in multiple states.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A major nonprofit health system with 140 hospitals in 21 states, CommonSpirit Health, is reporting an “IT security issue” that has disrupted operations in multiple states.

A company spokesperson would not explain the nature of the apparent cyberattack, such as whether the organization’s IT network was hit by ransomware.

The Des Moines Register said the incident occurred Monday and forced the diversion of ambulances from the emergency department of the city’s Mercy One Medical Center to other medical facilities. The Chattanoogan reported that CHI Memorial Hospital was among facilities impacted.

In a statement Tuesday, CommonSpirit said it had taken “certain IT systems offline” including electronic health records as a precaution and rescheduled some patient appointments. It would not say whether patient records were accessed. Nor did it say when the apparent breach was detected.

The Chicago company, formed in 2019 from the alignment of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health, serves 20 million Americans with more than 1,000 care sites located coast-to-coast.

Health care is classified by the U.S. government as one of 16 critical infrastructure sectors, and health care providers are seen as ripe targets for hackers.

If patient data is accessed, health care providers are required by law to notify the Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that suspect, identified as Anthony Caplinger, is armed with a small handgun and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt taken into custody
Police investigate deadly shooting on Irby Street in Jonesboro.
Police identify victim in fatal shooting
2308 East Matthews
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting on...
One injured in shooting

Latest News

OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading...
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The child was identified as 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez-Alvarez, shown here when she was...
Two charged after child’s body found placed in tote, left in storage facility, officials say
On Tuesday, Judge Chris Thyer sentenced 29-year-old Skylar Murray of Jonesboro to 24 months in...
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to stealing lottery tickets
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years