“I want him to pay for what he has done” community on edge after several homes catch fire

CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) - Residents in this Dunklin County town are on edge after they say several homes have gone up in flames in the last few months.

The fires have sparked concern throughout the community. Some say they are afraid to sleep at night for fear they will wake to a house engulfed in flames, while others have already lost everything they own.

“Yeah, I didn’t just lose memories, I lost my grandson’s things and I lost everything,” said a Cardwell resident who wished to remain anonymous. “I knew he was going to do it because he thinks my house is abandoned, and he is doing it so much. He has burned three on the block and then mine.”

Their home was in the family for over half a century, before it was turned to ashes. The family was not able to recover any of their belongings from the home.

“I had my home 43 years, more than 43 years. It was my family,” they said. “First it was abandoned homes, and now it’s places with people in it.”

Another resident who lives near one of the homes that burned said, “I have not slept in two days. From now on, I will sleep on the couch near the door, so I can get out quicker.”

The fires have now ramped in frequency, to the point where some victims know that they are going to lose everything.

The city has enacted a curfew, but neither the mayor nor the fire chief would comment on the recent fires other than to say they were under investigation.

Region 8 News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

