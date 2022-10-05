Jonesboro business destroyed in a morning fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews responded to a business on Matthews for an early morning structure fire at 2309 East Matthews.

If you travel in this area, Jonesboro police say you will need to find an alternate route.

As of 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the Caraway and Matthews intersection is closed.

Jonesboro Fire command said the intersection should open by 5:30 a.m.

We have a crew on the scene and will give updates when more information is available.

