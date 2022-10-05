Energy Alert
Jonesboro business destroyed in a morning fire

2308 East Matthews
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews responded to a business on Matthews for an early morning structure fire at 2309 East Matthews.

If you travel in this area, Jonesboro police say you will need to find an alternate route.

As of 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the Caraway and Matthews intersection is closed.

Jonesboro Fire command said the intersection should open by 5:30 a.m.

We have a crew on the scene and will give updates when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

