Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro man pleads guilty to stealing lottery tickets

On Tuesday, Judge Chris Thyer sentenced 29-year-old Skylar Murray of Jonesboro to 24 months in...
On Tuesday, Judge Chris Thyer sentenced 29-year-old Skylar Murray of Jonesboro to 24 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 36 months of suspended imposition of sentence after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to lottery fraud and theft of property less than $1,000.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man who tried to cash in stolen lottery tickets will soon be checking in to a correctional facility.

On Tuesday, Judge Chris Thyer sentenced 29-year-old Skylar Murray to 24 months in the Arkansas Community Corrections Center with an additional 36 months of suspended imposition of sentence after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to lottery fraud and theft of property less than $1,000.

According to court documents, on Aug. 5, Murray “cashed in a large amount of winning lottery tickets that had not been activated” at Jordan’s Kwik Stop, 4502 E. Nettleton.

“These non-activated tickets had been stolen from the store on Aug. 2,” the affidavit stated.

When Murray later attempted to cash in more of the stolen tickets, the manager called police, who arrived and arrested Murray.

“At the time of Murray’s arrest, he had several more of the stolen tickets on his person,” the court documents said.

In addition to prison time, Thyer also ordered Murray to pay $1,318 in restitution to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery and Jordan’s Kwik Stop. The judge also ordered Murray to pay court costs and fees.

Murray received 59 days of jail time credit.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that suspect, identified as Anthony Caplinger, is armed with a small handgun and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt taken into custody
Police investigate deadly shooting on Irby Street in Jonesboro.
Police identify victim in fatal shooting
2308 East Matthews
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting on...
One injured in shooting

Latest News

Grass fires reported along I-40 in Arkansas
Grass fires reported along I-40 in Ark.
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for Evening Shade.
Evening Shade under boil order
To vote in the Arkansas 2022 general election, voters must be registered as of Oct. 11.
Voter registration deadline approaching for Arkansans; sample ballots available
You may have seen The Masked Singer, a reality singing competition on TV-- but now it's coming...
Midday Interview: The Masked Singer Fundraiser