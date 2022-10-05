Jonesboro man pleads guilty to stealing lottery tickets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man who tried to cash in stolen lottery tickets will soon be checking in to a correctional facility.

On Tuesday, Judge Chris Thyer sentenced 29-year-old Skylar Murray to 24 months in the Arkansas Community Corrections Center with an additional 36 months of suspended imposition of sentence after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to lottery fraud and theft of property less than $1,000.

According to court documents, on Aug. 5, Murray “cashed in a large amount of winning lottery tickets that had not been activated” at Jordan’s Kwik Stop, 4502 E. Nettleton.

“These non-activated tickets had been stolen from the store on Aug. 2,” the affidavit stated.

When Murray later attempted to cash in more of the stolen tickets, the manager called police, who arrived and arrested Murray.

“At the time of Murray’s arrest, he had several more of the stolen tickets on his person,” the court documents said.

In addition to prison time, Thyer also ordered Murray to pay $1,318 in restitution to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery and Jordan’s Kwik Stop. The judge also ordered Murray to pay court costs and fees.

Murray received 59 days of jail time credit.

