Missouri Governor Parson signs tax cuts into law

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed agriculture tax credits and income tax legislation into law on Wednesday morning.

Lawmakers passed the agriculture tax credits on Tuesday. The passage primarily renews tax credits that had expired. The measure includes tax credits to benefit companies involved in meat processing, biodiesel, ethanol fuel, and urban farms. It also expands government loan programs for farmers.

Lawmakers passed the income tax credits the prior week of the special session. The bill cuts income taxes from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning next year and phases in additional cuts until the rate hits 4.5%. The bill applies to the top income tax rate, covering those who make more than about $8,700 yearly in taxable income.

