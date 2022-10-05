Energy Alert
MoDOT discussing next phase of Future I-57 in upcoming public meeting

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed project. A project that will lead to the upgrade of the U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57.(MoDOT20Blue high res)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed project. A project that will lead to the upgrade of the U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57.

The proposal includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards, starting from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.

The project is broken down into five phases: Phases 1A and 1B, as well as Phases 2-4. Phases 1A, 1B and 2 are funded.

Phase 1A received funding through Governor Mike Parson’s cost share program. Construction to reconfigure the Route 160/158 interchange kicked-off in late August.

Phases 1B and 2 were funded thanks to a cost share between MoDOT and the City of Poplar Bluff after voters approved a ballot measure led by the Highway 67 Corporation to help fund the expansion in August 2019.

Funding is not yet secured for Phases 3 and 4, but schedules will be determined as funding becomes available.

The public meeting will focus on options for future access at Neelyville, Missouri and Phase 3, which includes upgrading a five-mile section of Route 67 to four lanes from County Road 352 to near County Road 272.

The meeting will be held at Neelyville High School in the cafeteria. It will be on Wednesday, October 19, and will last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be open house style, so visitors can come in anytime to discuss the details of the project.

