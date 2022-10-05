Energy Alert
Oct. 5: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Nice, dry weather is here to stay for the next several days. Cool mornings will be followed by comfortable afternoons. Plenty of sun expected, too!

No rain in the forecast until a few showers next week. Most of Region 8′s counties are now under a burn ban and the wildfire danger remains high.

Highs get well into the 80s on Thursday before a dry cold front swings through on Thursday night. Fire danger may rise even higher behind the front.

This front doesn’t have much moisture, but it will bring temperatures down for the weekend. Highs drop from the 80s to the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will go back down into the mid-40s.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A Jonesboro business was damaged in an early morning fire.

2308 East Matthews
2308 East Matthews(kait)

The Northwest Arkansas Council’s 2022 Diversity Report shows the region’s Hispanic and Latino populations are making the highest gains, causing community leaders to re-think how to foster the area’s next generation of workers.

President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives, putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need.

Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall, and seniors, ask for a special extra-strength kind.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

