One person hurt in shooting

Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting on...
Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting on Magnolia Drive, where multiple shots were heard.(Source: MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police are currently investigating a shooting that left one person hurt.

Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting on Magnolia Drive, where multiple shots were heard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital.

Snyder emphasized the public is not in danger and the incident is currently under investigation.

