Optimism grows as construction starts on new nursing home

Crews working to rebuild the Monette Manor. They are in the process of pouring out concrete...
Crews working to rebuild the Monette Manor. They are in the process of pouring out concrete before they start building the foundation.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction has begun on the Monette Manor, a nursing facility that was destroyed in the Dec. 10 tornado.

Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said crews are currently working on pouring concrete and said once the concrete is poured, construction on the foundation will begin.

“I’d say they probably got a third of it poured last week,” Blankenship said. “The way they are going and the way the weather looks I feel like they will do another good-sized pour quickly maybe sometime next week.”

Blankenship also said people in the area will have a sense of optimism now as they can see the progress on the new building.

“Reality is finally being seen,” Blankenship said. “You know when they are doing the dirt work you don’t think a lot about it but when they start seeing something actually being done it really starts to set in.”

Blankenship said they hope to have the nursing home back up and running by summer 2023.

