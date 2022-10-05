Randolph County Chamber preparing for last “Battle of the Bands” of 2022

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its final “Battle of the Bands” this year.

The event has been partnered with the Chamber’s “Summer on the Square,” which held its final event of 2022 a few weeks ago.

The final battle will feature a handful of bands from the area facing off for a large prize.

Chamber Executive Director Cally Shore explained it’s something that you won’t want to miss out on.

“We have had Summer on the Square and Battle of the Bands. This Battle of the Bands Finale will not have the vendors and things like that,” said Shore. It’s just going to be inside the Rendezvous event center, which is sponsoring the event. We’re going to have a head-to-head battle of four primo bands from our area.”

Between the “Battle of the Bands” and “Summer on the Square,” Shore said events like these are significant for local businesses.

“We have had many people come in from Batesville, Poplar Bluff, Doniphan, Jonesboro, Paragould, all the surrounding areas, so besides having all the vendors and entertainment that we’ve had going on, we’ve had people see what we’ve got to offer in our area.”

The event is set for Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

