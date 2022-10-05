Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Randolph County Chamber preparing for last “Battle of the Bands” of 2022

By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its final “Battle of the Bands” this year.

The event has been partnered with the Chamber’s “Summer on the Square,” which held its final event of 2022 a few weeks ago.

The final battle will feature a handful of bands from the area facing off for a large prize.

Chamber Executive Director Cally Shore explained it’s something that you won’t want to miss out on.

“We have had Summer on the Square and Battle of the Bands. This Battle of the Bands Finale will not have the vendors and things like that,” said Shore. It’s just going to be inside the Rendezvous event center, which is sponsoring the event. We’re going to have a head-to-head battle of four primo bands from our area.”

Between the “Battle of the Bands” and “Summer on the Square,” Shore said events like these are significant for local businesses.

“We have had many people come in from Batesville, Poplar Bluff, Doniphan, Jonesboro, Paragould, all the surrounding areas, so besides having all the vendors and entertainment that we’ve had going on, we’ve had people see what we’ve got to offer in our area.”

The event is set for Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2308 East Matthews
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
Police said that suspect, identified as Anthony Caplinger, is armed with a small handgun and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt taken into custody
Police investigate deadly shooting on Irby Street in Jonesboro.
Police identify victim in fatal shooting
Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting on...
One injured in shooting
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

An example from Louisiana of what the new Driver Solar Facility will look like in Osceola.
Record-size solar panel farm coming soon to Mississippi County
In the last few years, mental health has gained more and more awareness, trying to get help to...
New study shows most US citizens believe country is in mental health crisis
Crews working to rebuild the Monette Manor. They are in the process of pouring out concrete...
Optimism grows as construction starts on new nursing home
Plates on Pruett
Meal to benefit downtown organization