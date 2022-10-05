Energy Alert
Record-size solar panel farm coming soon to Mississippi County

An example from Louisiana of what the new Driver Solar Facility will look like in Osceola.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new solar project coming to Osceola is going to bring clean energy and more jobs for people all around the state.

Entergy Arkansas announced a new 2,100-acre Driver Solar facility that will bring more renewable energy to Northeast Arkansas.

Brandi Hinkle, Entergy Arkansas’ Communications Specialist, said the farm would be able to provide solar power to about 5% of their consumers.

“250 megawatts of solar power can generate enough power for about 40,000 homes here in Arkansas on a daily basis,” said Hinkle.

The project is the first step for Entergy as the company is moving away from other energy sources, such as coal and gas.

“It’s just important to us to be good stewards of the resources that we have and to become a greener energy company in the future,” she said.

Construction of the solar farm is not only going to bring renewable energy for companies like U.S. Steel but it is also expected to bring jobs.

“350 to 400 local construction jobs and after the fact we think it’ll help produce more economic stimulation in that community,” said Hinkle.

Entergy has other successful solar farms around the state and Hinkle says the same is expected in Osceola.

“They are very good especially here in Arkansas, we get an abundance of sunshine, even when it’s wintertime we get a lot of sun,” she said.

The project has an expected completion date of late 2024.

