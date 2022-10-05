Voter registration deadline approaching for Arkansans; sample ballots available

(KAIT) - To vote in the Arkansas 2022 general election, voters must be registered as of Oct. 11.

There are two ways to register to vote:

Visit your county clerk’s office in person on or before Oct. 11.

Complete and mail a voter registration form with a postmark on or before Oct. 11. A blank form is available online for printing, found here: https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/uploads/elections/ArkansasVoterRegistrationApplication.pdf . Registration forms can also be obtained at your local revenue or DMV office, a public library, a disability agency, or a military recruitment office

If you register near the deadline date, it is a good idea to check your registration status here: https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview or call your local county clerk.

Registered voters can also use this link to find your polling place, when polls are open, and a link to view a sample ballot for your precinct.

