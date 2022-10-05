Energy Alert
Voter registration deadline approaching for Arkansans; sample ballots available

To vote in the Arkansas 2022 general election, voters must be registered as of Oct. 11.
To vote in the Arkansas 2022 general election, voters must be registered as of Oct. 11.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KAIT) - To vote in the Arkansas 2022 general election, voters must be registered as of Oct. 11.

There are two ways to register to vote:

  • Visit your county clerk’s office in person on or before Oct. 11.
  • Complete and mail a voter registration form with a postmark on or before Oct. 11. A blank form is available online for printing, found here: https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/uploads/elections/ArkansasVoterRegistrationApplication.pdf. Registration forms can also be obtained at your local revenue or DMV office, a public library, a disability agency, or a military recruitment office

If you register near the deadline date, it is a good idea to check your registration status here: https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview or call your local county clerk.

Registered voters can also use this link to find your polling place, when polls are open, and a link to view a sample ballot for your precinct.

