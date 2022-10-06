Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the deaths of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old after they were attacked by two family dogs in their home around 3:30 p.m.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother was also attacked and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2308 East Matthews
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, United States District Judge James Moody, Jr. sentenced 49-year-old Brandi...
Woman sentenced to prison for misusing veteran husband’s disability funds
Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting on...
One injured in shooting
The "Osceola Harbor" as locals call it, where you can see how low the levels are as the sand is...
Low levels along Mississippi River cause headaches for businesses
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed Wednesday by a former student, who has...
University of Arizona professor shot, killed by former student, authorities say
Arkansas Methodist Medical Center wants to ensure all Northeast Arkansas women are healthy.
Women’s health fair offering free screenings, wellness checks
Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Search continues for missing toddler in Georgia
A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas.
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen