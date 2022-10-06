Another shot of cooler air
October 6th, 2022
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
No big changes to the forecast as we stay quiet and dry. We do trend cooler this weekend as highs reach the 60s and 70s. That is all due to a dry cold front that swings through tonight. Fire danger may rise even higher behind the front as the wind picks up. Most of Region 8′s counties are now under a burn ban. Overnight lows will go back down into the mid-40s starting Saturday morning. Our next best chance of rain isn’t until Wednesday night into Thursday.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.