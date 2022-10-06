Energy Alert
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice.

Chad Henson, Commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way the bright colors of rainbow fentanyl target children is something out of the ordinary.

“We have heard that some of these narcotics, some of these fake pills have been distributed here and so they target those kids to sell, and therefore, they are targeting within our schools,” he said.

The new pills almost look like candy and are found in all different types of colors.

With the rise of fentanyl deaths around the country, Henson said officers are now prepared to respond to a possible overdose.

“Law enforcement officers now are carrying medicine that can be injected into someone’s nose to get them breathing again,” he said.

Henson encouraged parents to be vigilant with their kids, stressing how important it is to always know what you are putting in your body.

“When law enforcement or anyone official is saying this is the deadliest epidemic, we have ever seen you need to take that to heart,” he said.

