Construction underway at new Hytrol warehouse facility

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Work is already underway for a new warehouse and distribution center on the new E-Commerce Park in Jonesboro.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officials with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate said construction on a new Hytrol facility has started at the property just of I-555.

The 150,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility was announced in May 2022, with a groundbreaking on the project occurring the following June.

Ramsons Inc. is the company heading up the project.

Officials said the facility will serve as Hyrol’s main warehouse and would allow the company to consolidate from three warehouses to one. It would also allow them to remove extra equipment from their main plant and create space for growth in its administrative functions.

The facility is set to be in operation by Spring 2023.

