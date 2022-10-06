Energy Alert
Howl & Holler (10/5/22)

Digital sports program goes live Wednesday nights at 8pm on kait8.com & Region 8 News app.
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more.

The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.

Rundown

- A-State football/James Madison preview

- A-State football/ULM recap

- #25 Arkansas/#23 Mississippi State preview

- FFN Game of the Week preview (Wynne at Valley View)

- Our NFL teams are good?

- Logan celebrates Braves winning NL East

- Cardinals postseason prospects

- Other thoughts on MLB Postseason

