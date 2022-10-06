Howl & Holler (10/5/22)
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more.
The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.
Rundown
- A-State football/James Madison preview
- A-State football/ULM recap
- #25 Arkansas/#23 Mississippi State preview
- FFN Game of the Week preview (Wynne at Valley View)
- Our NFL teams are good?
- Logan celebrates Braves winning NL East
- Cardinals postseason prospects
- Other thoughts on MLB Postseason
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.