Howl & Holler (10/5/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more.

The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.

Rundown

- A-State football/James Madison preview

- A-State football/ULM recap

- #25 Arkansas/#23 Mississippi State preview

- FFN Game of the Week preview (Wynne at Valley View)

- Our NFL teams are good?

- Logan celebrates Braves winning NL East

- Cardinals postseason prospects

- Other thoughts on MLB Postseason

