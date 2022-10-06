Energy Alert
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro

A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Thursday that KPOT will open in Jonesboro.

The restaurant, which features Korean barbecue and hot pot, will be located in the former O’Charley’s building, 2312 East Parker Rd.

According to KPOT’s website, it will offer a “hands-on all-you-can-eat dining experience.”

“Our team ate at a concept similar to this while traveling on business,” said Joshua Brown, Haag Brown Commercial principal. “It was such a unique and exceptional experience, it left us wanting to recruit something similar to come to our market.”

Brown did not say when the restaurant expects to open.

