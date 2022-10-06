Lawrence County university planning to renovate long-standing chapel

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist University plans to renovate one of the oldest buildings on its Walnut Ridge campus.

“Startup Chapel” is currently used by the school’s fine arts program and requires repairs.

The renovation is made possible in part by a $200,000 challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation.

University President Dr. Stan Norman says many things must be addressed in the chapel.

“We want to address the searing. We need to address heat and air. We need to address lighting and sound. We use this building for theater production, so we need to make sure our lighting and sound will accommodate our theater productions. We need to address our restroom facilities. We need to address windows, the outside needs to be renovated and completely overhauled. We need to redo the back end for dressing rooms, storage rooms, and production areas for our theater program,” he said.

Dr. Norman explained the final product would cost around $1,000,000. However, fundraising for the project is going rather well.

“If we will raise the remaining $800,000 plus [the $200,000], we are well along the way in this,” he said.

Dr. Norman stressed how the chapel is an essential piece of history to the university and is excited to see the finished product.

