Man arrested after punching deputy, discovered in tree during chase

42-year-old Jonathan Roth, who can be seen hiding in a tree from law enforcement.
42-year-old Jonathan Roth, who can be seen hiding in a tree from law enforcement.(Source: White County Sheriff’s Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Deputies in White County said a chase led to a man punching a deputy before he was found in a tree by a federal K-9 officer.

Content partner KARK said the deputy was helping a driver recover a stolen car when both spotted the vehicle between Bald Knob and Russell.

Law enforcement explained the deputy saw 42-year-old Jonathan Roth driving the car and turned on her lights so Roth would pull over.

However, Roth pretended to pull over several times before coming to a complete stop. When the deputy opened her door, Roth sped off, leading to a chase.

The sheriff’s office said the chase led to an empty field, and Roth got out of his vehicle and ran toward a tree.

The deputy eventually caught Roth, but both fell down an embankment into the water, and she was punched in the face twice. When she recovered, Roth was nowhere to be seen.

Once the deputy was confirmed to be safe, multiple agencies continued the search, including Arkansas State Police, as well as Judsonia and Bald Knob police

K-9 Officer Timber from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and his handler also came on to assist in the search, and along with a White County K-9 handler, Roth was found in a grove of trees after he appeared to have climbed “high into the branches.”

Law enforcement explained the deputy saw 42-year-old Jonathan Roth driving the car and turned on her lights so Roth would pull over.(White County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Phillip Miller came to the scene and was able to talk Roth down from the tree with no further incidents.

Roth is being held at the White County Detention Center and faces several charges including second-degree battery, fleeing, and theft of property.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy involved in the incident was back to work Tuesday with minor injuries.

One of the K-9's who assisted in the search for Roth.(White County Sheriff’s Office)

