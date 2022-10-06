Energy Alert
Man involved in fatal crash receives probation

A man who police said was driving while intoxicated when he crossed the center line and killed two people will not go to prison.(Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who police said was driving while intoxicated when he crossed the center line and killed two people will not go to prison.

Instead, Judge Dan Ritchey sentenced 22-year-old Joshua Northcutt of Joiner to 60 days in the Mississippi County Detention Center with 90 months of probation after he pleaded no contest to two counts of manslaughter.

According to the terms of his plea deal, Northcutt received jail release from 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to continue working at his job.

Arkansas State Police said Northcutt was southbound on Highway 61 north of Wilson on April 2, 2021, when his 2004 GMC crossed the center line and struck head-on a 2001 Dodge driven by 55-year-old Donald Davenport of Joiner.

Davenport died at the scene.

His passenger, 77-year-old Ruby Green of Joiner, was flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, where she died the next day from her injuries.

According to the affidavit, Northcutt had “an odor of intoxicants about his person.” Due to his low blood pressure, emergency personnel were unable to get a successful blood draw.

At the time of the crash, Northcutt had a suspended driver’s license “due to being a habitual violator,” the court documents stated.

