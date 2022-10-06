‘My dog died in there’: Early morning fire leaves business in ashes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New video from the Jonesboro Police Department showed intense flames and explosions from a fire that destroyed a Jonesboro business early Wednesday morning.

Dozens of firefighters fought the fire just around the corner from the Jonesboro Police Department near the intersection of East Matthews and Caraway.

Kustom Kreations is a custom car shop owned by Lavelle Johnson and his family.

Johnson worked hard to build his business from the ground up over the past 9 years, but after Wednesday’s tragedy, Johnson and his family’s life changed forever.

“You know why did this happen, I used to be in the streets, but I am not in the streets no one, so why did this happen,” said Johnson.

Fire crews were dispatched to a fully involved structure fire around 3:00 p.m. There were cars still inside the shop at the time but no one was inside the building.

Not only did Johnson and his family lose their business, but they also lost a companion they consider family in the fire.

“My dog died in here,” said Johnson. “We treated that dog like it was a family member,” said Kaleb Valentine, Kustom Kreations employee.

Fixing up cars is not only a career but a hobby for Valentine.

“This where I went every day, dawn to dusk,” said Valentine.

The shop may be a total loss, but Valentine is not backing down or letting this bump in the road slow him down.

“I am going with the flow, and there is not anything stopping me,” said Valentine.

Lavelle opened this business in 2013, saying it was his dream to open a custom car shop so he did just that. After the fire, he was only left with one choice.

“I am looking for another shop now, this is not going to stop me, I am going to keep moving,” said Johnson.

According to the Jonesboro fire department, no cause has been determined and the fire is still under investigation.

We will release information regarding this tragic fire as it becomes available.

