Oct. 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

No big changes to the forecast as we stay quiet and dry. We do trend cooler this weekend as highs reach the 60s and 70s.

Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-80s. Still no rain in the forecast until a few showers next week.

Most of Region 8′s counties are now under a burn ban and the wildfire danger remains high. A dry cold front swings through tonight. Fire danger may rise even higher behind the front as the wind picks up.

Overnight lows will go back down into the mid-40s starting Saturday morning. Our next best chance of rain isn’t until Wednesday night into Thursday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

We’ll show you how the lack of rain is having a big impact on Arkansas cattle farmers.

Tyson is relocating about 1,000 corporate employees to its headquarters in Springdale, which could put more strain on the Northwest Arkansas housing market.

New video from the Jonesboro Police Department showed intense flames and explosions from a fire that destroyed a Jonesboro business early Wednesday morning.

A new solar project coming to Osceola is going to bring clean energy and more jobs for people all around the state.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.