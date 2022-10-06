Representative speaks out about possible legalization of marijuana

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight for recreational marijuana has reached the Natural State, and one group wants to make sure voting ‘yes’ is not just a vote for a few, but all Arkansans.

Over the summer, the group Responsible Growth Arkansas created a petition to get recreational marijuana use on the November ballot. That measure was eventually approved by the Arkansas Supreme Court, despite some setbacks.

Eddie Armstrong, a representative for Responsible Growth Arkansas, explained passing the issue would bring more revenue to the state.

“Being able to bolster our economy with close to a billion dollars over five years is a pretty big step in the right direction,” he said. “Over two hundred million dollars going into the state general revenue.”

In addition to revenue, the passing of Issue 4 is expected to bring more jobs throughout the state.

Armstrong added passing the measure will help law enforcement agencies better use their resources.

“I think it would be a great direction for Arkansans, to be able to hire more law enforcement officers through revenues derived from the taxes of this product,” he said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Little Rock-based Family Council Action Committee issued a statement about forming a campaign, opposing the amendment. He explained it was all down to not wanting another addictive substance in the Natural State.

“Enough is enough,” he exclaimed in the statement. “Arkansas does not need another drug problem.”

