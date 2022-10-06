SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Jonesboro Starbucks employee prays with customer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the little things in life that make people smile, and one good act at the place you would least expect it is the talk of the town in one Northeast Arkansas community.

A woman in Jonesboro has gone viral on social media after a photo was posted showing her praying with a customer at Hilltop Starbucks. The Facebook post has nearly 400 likes and shares.

Tanya Hinsley was the one who captured the picture and said Carrie is a staple at the Starbucks location.

“My son Wyatt, he just started driving, he just turned 14. We’ve been practicing going through drive-throughs, and Miss Carrie has been cheering him on and complimenting him. We were waiting behind the car in front of us, and I noticed Miss Carrie was praying with the lady. I just thought, you know, in this time; this could potentially brighten someone’s day,” she said.

Hinsley said Carrie deserves all the recognition that she receives.

